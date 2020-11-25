Want $100 in gift cards to local businesses? Search for wallets in the Spokane area

Numerica Credit Union is dropping almost 300 wallets containing nearly $30,000 in gift cards in and around Spokane on Small Business Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Small Business Saturday is around the corner and local spots need support now more than ever.

In an effort to help local businesses, Numerica Credit Union is dropping almost 300 wallets containing nearly $30,000 in gift cards in and around Spokane on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a press release.

Each wallet contains four $25 gift cards purchased from local businesses in North Idaho, eastern Washington, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley. Dozens of wallets will be distributed in each market, the press release says.

Wallets will be dropped in public, open-air areas near businesses to ensure that participants can find them while practicing social distancing and following local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

“Our hope is that this investment not only benefits small businesses but also inspires even more residents to shop local,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman with Numerica. “Small, locally owned businesses are the heart of any strong community. After a uniquely challenging year, this is just one way to show some love back to them.”

Spokane's support of small businesses won't stop after Thanksgiving weekend either. Mayor Nadine Woodward made a proclamation that every Saturday until Dec. 12 will be Small Business Saturday in the Lilac City.