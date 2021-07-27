Historic Wallace City swimming pool reopens

The pool closed in 2018 due to mechanical issues for the first time since it was built in 1939.

WALLACE, Idaho — The historic open-air pool in Wallace, Idaho has been a place where families have spent summer days and kids have learned to swim since 1939.

Unfortunately, in 2018 the pool had to be shut down due to mechanical issues. It was the first time it has been shut down since it was built.

Now, after over three years, the pool will be reopened and it means a lot to the community in Wallace.

Resident Hollis Anderson said it was a very important location to her.

"I learned how to swim here and probably swam here all the way through grade school and junior high," Anderson said. "Wallace is an incredibly blessed, special place."

As far as the improvements go, there are many structural issues that need to be fixed.

"We used to have a manager of the pool Bob Schreiber who did a wonderful job of using bailing wire and bubblegum to keep the pool together all these years," Anderson said.

Wallace City Council President Dean Cooper said the renovations are long overdue and the weather had a big impact on the pool's structure.

"It seems like every Spring it was a challenge to find where various leaks were and to get it open and operating," Cooper said.

When asked what was needed to repair the pool, the answer was money.

There are a few easy ways to donate to keep the pool renovations going.