'I want it to feel like home' | Local designer unveils new brick-and-mortar store in Garland District

Vintage Print is now the name of an actual brick-and-mortar store that local artist Chris Bovey designed himself. The new store is located in the Garland District.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane natives likely remember the journey of local artist Chris Bovey, who purchased a neon light shop for a local neon artist and used profits from his Vintage Print business to buy meals for people experiencing homelessness.

Now, Bovey has an exciting update on how fans can buy his art.

Bovey has been a designer for years, starting out in his laundry room. His designs from Vintage Print can be seen all over the local art community.

Among all of his talents, Bovey is now adding interior design to his resume.

Vintage Print is now the name of an actual brick-and-mortar store that Bovey designed himself. The new store is located in the Garland District.

"To be able to see an entire storefront of exactly what I had in mind, it's exciting. It's really exciting," he said.

The new storefront is allowing Bovey to do more already; customers can print their own shirts, attend Print and Pint nights and more. It's also given him a dedicated studio space he can show off.

"This is kind of my heart and soul," Bovey said. "Like if I got to design a dream space, this is it. I wanted to create an environment where I dug it, where I felt comfortable and wanted to be here and be at home."

Bovey said he wants his customers to feel the same way he does.

"As soon as you walk into this place, I want it to feel like home," he said.

Vintage Print's grand opening starts on Friday and goes through the weekend. The Scoop ice cream truck will be on-site from noon to 7 p.m. each day as well as free burgers from Dick's Hamburgers. Additionally, anyone who spends more than $100 will get a free T-shirt.

For more information, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.