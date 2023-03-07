Vintage America for the 4th of July in Coeur d'Alene | Inland Northbest

Downtown Coeur d'Alene is the Fourth of July hub for the parade, fireworks and all things celebrating.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Fourth of July is one of Coeur d'Alene's biggest tourist holidays. The North Idaho town celebrates the American Heroes Parade, unlike any other spot on the national holiday.

The festivities bring community and business together to honor the United States.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.