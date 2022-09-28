Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered

Wally Betz's rock paintings made him an instant star in the North Idaho rock painting community.

Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho.

But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love he shared with her mom during their 59-year marriage.

“I don’t think a man has ever loved a woman like he loved her,” Hart said.

Before her death in 2016, Joan Betz resided in a long-term care facility for three years. Her husband never missed a visit.

“He was there protecting her and fighting for her and loving her,” Hart said. “His love for my mom was one of the greatest things.”

Betz always had a gift for painting. But for decades, he set art aside to focus on his family and other pursuits.

Known for his skill on the harmonica, he played many bluegrass festivals and jammed with fellow musicians on Friday nights at the Silver Lake Mall.

Last summer, Betz heard about the hobby of painting rocks and hiding them for strangers to find and enjoy. Though the idea intrigued him, he held off for a while.

But when he finally began painting, he never stopped.

“It took his mind off his pain,” Hart said.

Many of the rocks Betz painted featured peaceful nature scenes, rendered in remarkable detail for such a small canvas. Evergreens overlooking mountain lakes were a favorite subject. He painted more than a thousand rocks, by Hart’s estimate, sometimes five or six a day.

In early June, Hart shared a photo of her dad’s rocks to Coeur d’Alene Rocks, a local Facebook group of almost 19,000 people dedicated to the hobby of rock painting.

The post soon garnered hundreds of comments and shares, as well as thousands of reactions. In the North Idaho rock painting community, Betz became an instant star.

Though she hadn’t imagined her dad’s rocks would go viral, Hart had always believed in his art and encouraged him to create and share it.

“I was always his biggest fan,” she said.

She soon had helpers who picked up a dozen rocks at a time and hid them on her dad’s behalf all over the Coeur d’Alene area.

On the back of each rock was Betz’s name, as well as a request to share a photo in the Facebook group. Hart showed her dad each post; he loved to see the joy his paintings brought to those who found them.

In late June, Betz was hospitalized due to a blood infection. During that time, he couldn’t wait to be discharged and go back to painting. He even managed to paint a bit while in a rehab facility.

“He wanted to go to the river and paint rocks there,” Hart said. “That was what gave him hope.”

But he suffered complications and entered hospice care.

Betz died the morning of July 25, the day before his daughter’s birthday.

“He didn’t have to suffer long at all,” Hart said. “He was ready to go.”

When she announced her father’s passing, hundreds of people shared in her grief.

“He was such a special man and had such talent that he shared with his community,” one comment read.

“Know that you and he have created great joy with the stories and placements you have shared on his behalf,” read another. “His memory will live on with all of us.”

Shortly after her dad passed away, Hart found a special painted rock, with a big red heart on a blue background. It seemed like a sign.

“I found it right at the time I needed it,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one who received a message in the form of a painted stone.

The day before Betz died, a woman posted a photo of one of his rocks in the local Facebook group, which she found after Hart placed it at the feet of a blue moose statue near the hospital.

“I just felt compelled to put it there,” Hart said.

The woman’s husband was hospitalized after an accident and had suffered severe injuries. She found the rock, painted with Betz’s signature lake scene, when the pair took a trip outside to sit in the warm, fresh air.

“It seems like the two trees are holding hands and looking over the lake,” she wrote. “I think I’m going to need to keep it for a while to give me hope.”

Hart said she wished she could’ve shared the woman’s story with her dad.

“That would’ve meant a lot to him,” she said.

Though Betz shared much of his work with his community, there’s still more to discover. People are still finding rocks that were hidden before his death. Still others are painting and hiding rocks in his honor.

Hart recently received three boxes full of painted rocks, sent by family out of state.

“I haven’t had the gumption to open them yet, because I’m going to start crying,” she said. “I know it’s some of his most beautiful artwork.”

Still, she plans to display them and even share some.

“I’d like to get some more of his rocks hidden,” she said.

Hart has also decided to have an open house at her home next week, where she’ll display her dad’s work, including some of his earliest pieces. She also plans to raffle off a few of his most beautiful stones.

“I want to make sure I get them in the hands of people who will cherish them,” she said.

The open house will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 3294 W. Hudlow Drive in Post Falls. All are welcome.

Betz’s celebration of life is planned for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, on the beach at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls.

