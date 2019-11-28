SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, KREM 2's resident fitness enthusiast Brianna Vasquez ventured out into Spokane to try out exercise classes recommended by our newsroom.

She rated every class based on price, difficulty, variety of muscles exercised, and sweat level.

You can find Bri's ratings and a description of each class below.

This project is ongoing. If you have a class you think Bri should try, let us know! Email our news tips line.

Jazzercise:

Bri attended a Jazzercise class at the studio's South Hill location. She participated in the Dance Mixx class which the studio holds every day of the week, multiple times a day.

Rankings:

Price: Two out of five dollar signs. Prices range from $20 a class to $76 for a month long membership.

Bri found the class easy to follow, and the instructor was great. No worries if you aren't a dancer, beginners will fit right in. Variety: This class provided a cardio, arm and core workout.

Bar Method:

Bri took a Barre class at Bar Method in South Hill. Bar Method classes occur every day besides Sunday, multiple times a day.

Rankings:

Price: Four out of five dollar signs. Prices range from $22 a class to $95 for 5 classes a month. Unlimited memberships are available for $196 a month.

The class isn't extremely difficult, but if you have trouble the instructor is right there to help. Variety: This class works out your legs, arms and core.

BeYoutiful Hot Yoga:

Bri tried Hot Yoga at BeYOUtiful yoga in South Hill. She took the Hot Hatha class which they offer multiple times a day, every day of the week.

Rankings:

Price: Three out of five dollar signs. Drop in classes are $16 and unlimited classes are $150 a month.

Patience and practice will benefit you in this class. The instructor demonstrates the moves and walks around to help students achieve correct posture. Variety: This class focuses on breathing and working every muscle, organ, cell and tissue in the body.

If you know about exercises Bri should try, email us at newstips@krem.com.