SPOKANE, Wash. — A staple for ice cream lovers on Spokane’s South Hill is expanding into Kendall Yards.

The Scoop is opening in Brain Freeze Creamery’s former location on March 1. Owner Jennifer Davis says the shop will serve its ice cream made using liquid nitrogen, along with six flavors of traditional gelato.

Brain Freeze Creamery’s locations on Spokane’s South Hill and Kendall Yards had temporarily closed in August for more than $19,000 in unpaid taxes.

The Washington State Department of Revenue said it issued two tax warrants against the business on March 26 and November 29, 2018, totaling $19,788.64 in unpaid taxes and penalties.

Brain Freeze did not pay the warrants for more than a month after they were filed, which led to the Department of Revenue revoking the store’s certificate of registration.

Brain Freeze announced in October that the South Hill location would permanently close, while the Kendall Yards shop would reopen shortly.

A message on Brain Freeze’s Facebook page says the Kendall Yards location will close on Jan. 15 to remodel for The Scoop.

“While this is bittersweet for us, we wish them great success in that location. With that being said, we will also be shutting down operations at the creamery. We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers over the last 18 years, you’ve been awesome!! The Scoop makes awesome ice cream, please support them if you can,” the Facebook post reads.

The Scoop said in a Facebook post that they will spend the next two months preparing the new space and beginning staffing and training for booth locations.

Those looking to work as Scooperistas, Scoopervisotrs, pastry chefs or part of the catering crew should be on the lookout for job posting and a hiring event in February.

The Scoop will also launch a crowdfunding campaign to help with some of the cost of opening the new Kendall Yards location.

“THANK YOU Scoop friends for supporting us all these years!! We couldn't have done this without you and we look forward to the best year ever!!” The Scoop wrote on Facebook.

