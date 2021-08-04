Terrain's Bazaar features artists and vendors from across the Inland Northwest

Terrain's Bazaar is coming back on August 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. after not being able to have their event last year due to the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash — Streets across downtown Spokane will close and be filled with vendors selling local art and handmade products on Saturday.

Terrain's Bazaar is coming back on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to all of the local products, many events and activities will be set up for the whole family to enjoy.

Family activities will be provided by River Park Square and The Botanical Alchemists, according to the Bazaar's website. They will also feature a beer garden provided by Flatstick Pub and a full musical line-up.

The event will feature nearly 70 vendors to help fill the streets of downtown Spokane. Terrain features two local vendor events, including one in the spring and one in the winter called Brrrzaar.

Terrain is a nonprofit building community and economic opportunity for the artists, makers and culture creators of the Inland Northwest.