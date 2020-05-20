Your pictures of Tuesday's stunning sunset in the Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest was treated to a stunning sunset on Tuesday, with a bonus rainbow in some areas.
We compiled pictures sent to us by viewers into a gallery of one of the most beautiful sunsets of 2020 so far.
Your pictures of Spokane's sunset
But just why are Spokane's sunsets so beautiful?
The answer might actually be more scientific than you think. Spokane has relatively low humidity, which means light scatters in the atmosphere, according to KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick.
Because Spokane is more arid, it's like the sunset is turning up the saturation on those reds, oranges, and pinks on display. For Spokane, that can be a year-round feature.