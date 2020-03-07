x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

inland-northbest

Share your summer photos! Submit Summer Shout-Outs here

Share your summer photos and they could be featured on TV!
Credit: KREM2

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS HERE

Summer is here. And while we are all experiencing a different kind of summer with the coronavirus pandemic and local restrictions, we are still enjoying what summer has to offer - sun, gardens, flowers, pools and lakes, and making memories with those we love. 

Do you have a funny photo of your kids on the slip and slide? A lovely wildflower hike in the woods? Boating on a lake? Snap a pic!

We want to see how you are enjoying this summer, so we can celebrate together. Share your photos through this online form here, and we may use them on TV. 

Watch KREM 2 News to see Summer Shout-Outs in newscasts this summer. We hope you all have a safe and happy summer in the beautiful Inland Northwest!

Click here to share your photos, or visit the KREM 2 App.

RELATED: KREM 2 has a new app, download it here

RELATED: Tom's BBQ Forecast: Grilled Steak Fajitas