Steve Gleason is challenging you to do the Dizzy Bat Challenge

In a video, Steve Gleason and his son River introduced the Dizzy Bat challenge which will benefit Team Gleason and Son of a Saint.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native and former WSU Coug Steve Gleason and his son River are challenging everyone to do the dizzy bat challenge this Halloween through a festive video at his home.

In the background, Gleason's house is totally decked out in Halloween decorations, with spider webs, gigantic fake spiders, and skeletons littered about.

The Dizzy Bat challenge benefits Gleason's non-profit, Team Gleason, which he started after receiving his own ALS diagnosis in 2011. The charity is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and searching for a cure.

The Dizzy Bat Challenge will also benefit Son of a Saint, which provides mentorship for fatherless young men in New Orleans.

According to Team Gleason, this is how the Dizzy Bat Challenge is done:

Get a friend to record your quick social media video

Grab your bat (or whatever you have at home), spin around 5 times, and try to take 10 steps in a straight line.

Tag three friends via Instagram Story, Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook to nominate them to continue the challenge.

Use the #DizzyBatChallenge @TeamGleason and @SonofaSaintorg

Donate $10 at DizzyBat.org.