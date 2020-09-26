How to help out Spokanimal during the coronavirus pandemic

Spokanimal saw a steep decrease in volunteer work when the pandemic started.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Our own Regina Ahn volunteered today at Spokanimal on Friday morning, and coordinator Francine Branisel said right now, they are in need of volunteers.

As COVID-19 hit, their in-person adoptions completely stopped. With that, much of their volunteers have had to stay home, which has made it difficult for day-to-day operations.

Spokanmial says people who are able and healthy enough to take some time out can help in various ways, such as by volunteering at the Spokanimal thrift store, called the "Bark it Market." People can also volunteer some time being a neonatal foster parent for kittens who haven't opened their eyes yet.