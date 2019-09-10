SPOKANE, Wash. — The new owners of Donut Parade said business has been sweet so far.

In fact, its been so sweet, a few weeks ago they extended their hours to seven days a week. Not to mention, they’re constantly making new donut toppings for customers to choose from.

Donut Parade repoened in March.

Owner Nathan Peabody said it hasn't always been what they expected, but that its been great so far.

"[There's] been a lot of things we expected and a lot of things we didn’t expect, but we’re all still having fun," he said.

[There's] been a lot of things we expected and a lot of things we didn't expect, but we're all still having fun," he said.

