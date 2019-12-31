SPOKANE, Wash — Meals on Wheels is wrapping up a busy holiday season that fed over 400 seniors on top of their usual deliveries into the community. The senior center they run is also a popular hub for a hot meal.

For many of the seniors, it's an opportunity to socialize and build friendships with one another.

“It’s a home feeling we get when we come here,” explained Renata Duncan who visits the center often.

The center is only half of the work for Meals on Wheels. Their initial goal for 2019 was to create 10,000 more meals than the year before and they did that with ease. Sarah Hall is the development director and said the numbers are encouraging.

“So last year we fed about 146,000 seniors. This year we’ve fed over 170,000 seniors.”

Sixty people are fed each day at the senior center, which adds up 8,000 meals cooked and prepared.

Earlier in the year, they had to deal with adversity when structure damage in the roof was discovered. Although that didn’t stop meals from being packed, it did close the center for a few days.

A temporary fix has been put in, but it’ll have to be reevaluated come springtime.

“We’re ready and whatever it takes, we know we’ll make it through,” said Hall. “We’re ready to take on what 2020 has to bring.”

