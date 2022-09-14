West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

Three-year-old Aurora Niles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17.

In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Niles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.

Aurora's parents, Christopher and Heather Niles, sent Aurora's photo to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) earlier this year. NDSS conducted an application process for photos that "highlight the value that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities," according to a press release.

All the photos collected by NDSS were compiled into a video presentation that will be displayed on a jumbo screen in Times Square.

NDSS plans to live-stream the hour-long presentation on their Facebook page on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. The live-stream will take place right before the New York Buddy Walk in Central Park.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.