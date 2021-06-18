Spokane teacher receives national innovation award

It was no surprise to Jennifer Morris' students and co-workers that she was one of 10 teachers from around the country given this prestigious award.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane teacher is being recognized nationally for her innovation and creativity.

The Henry Ford celebrates teachers around America every year with the Teacher Innovator Award.

“I want them to be critical thinkers,” said Jennifer Morris, a first grade teacher at The Libby Center.

It was no surprise to Morris' students and co-workers that she was one of 10 teachers from around the country given this prestigious award.

“I don’t tell them what to think. It's all about developing and empowering students with 21st century skills,” Morris explains.

She felt honored to have her hard work within the classroom noticed and appreciated.

“It was very special to me because I work in a Spanish immersion classroom, teaching our children not only all the subjects but in the Spanish language as well,” Morris said.