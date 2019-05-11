SPOKANE, Wash. — Spectrum Singers in Spokane is an all-inclusive choir that helps people grow both musically and personally. The local choir prides themselves on accepting singers of all ages, races, sexual identities and abilities.

The choir started in 2018 and has since grown exponentially. There are now almost 80 members in Spectrum Singers.

"Obviously there's a need and a desire to have this type of community in Spokane," alto choir member Hanna Baptist said.

Baptist has lived in several areas of the United States and said she thinks Spokane falls somewhere in the middle for having an accepting community.

She identifies as bisexual and said having a strong community to rely on is important.

"It's so funny. Looking back I could see that I always was attracted to men and women but I didn't know for a very long time," Baptist said.

Even after she understood her own sexuality, she said coming out was difficult.

"It really felt like I was being dishonest by not acknowledging this part of my identity," she said.

On top of struggling with being accepted for her sexual identity, Baptist also struggled with understanding her place in society as a bi-racial person. But Spectrum Singers accepted Baptist and all of its members, despite their diversity.

"Everybody is welcome. We all place an emphasis on seeing the differences between people as positive things," said Joshua Shank, artistic director of Spectrum Singers, said.

That community empowerment has helped several members of the choir feel more accepted in Spokane, including Baptist.

"I'm certainly much more happier because of it, because I can be me all the time. I don't have to try to hide it," she said.

