Spokane Shock and Wishing Star Foundation partnered to give the gift of goats

The Wishing Star Foundation is holding the 16th annual Send a Friend a Goat campaign through Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock partnered with The Wishing Star Foundation for their Send a Friend a Goat campaign.

the first event after the partnership was held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Players and community members were able to hang out with the baby goats before they were sent off on their deliveries as part of the campaign.

This is the 16th year of the event. To participate, one just needs to pay to send a baby goat to a friend. In order to make the goat leave, the recipient can pay any amount to have the goat wrangles take it away.

All the proceeds from the campaign goes to granting wishes to critically ill children.

Orders for real baby goats are currently closed, but virtual goats can still be sent to anyone until Mother's Day on Sunday.

Virtual goats can be sent to anyone's cell phone or email and there is a large variety of options to choose from. They even have Mother's Day themed goats.

The Wishing Star Foundation grants wishes to children between the ages of three and 21 with terminal, life-threatening or medically complicated conditions living in Spokane. The foundation has been helping Spokane families for 38 years.

Many people in the community were "goated" today.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is featured with her baby goat delivery. She responded to this tweet.

"Dang, I wanted to keep this sweet girl. Comfort goat anyone?" Woodward responded.

We’ve been goated! To learn more about the @wishingstarfdtn and send your friend a goat, visit https://t.co/El0TfIeRTg. 🐐 https://t.co/eSZh5StA9L pic.twitter.com/Yxfg2YdYkA — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) May 6, 2021

Spokane Schools also tweeted that they were "goated".

GLOVER GOT 🐐: This week, the folks at Glover got a special visit from a @WishingStarFdtn goat!



These deliveries are part of the foundation's yearly fundraiser to help grant wishes for children with terminal, life-threatening or medically complicated conditions. pic.twitter.com/gbd4dKajpe — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) May 7, 2021

To learn more about the Wishing Star Foundation or to order a goat for someone, click here.