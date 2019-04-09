SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's legendary Pavilion is set to reopen this weekend with a two-day grand re-opening event scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The whole redesign process took a total of 7 years and cost $24 million. It now features an open lawn, portable stage, 360-degree viewing platform and more.

"The new pavilion now is dynamic, it's flexible, it really brings the park and green space in," said Garrett Jones, interim director of Spokane Parks and Recreation.

Jones said they want the new pavilion to be a centerpiece of the community as a place to gather and hold events. That will start Friday evening when the pavilion re-opens to the public.

"There will be concerts, there will be music, the Spokane Symphony, a couple of bands. There will be a demonstration from the Spokane Tribe and also finishing up with a great light show of our new illumination blades on top of the net structure," Jones said.

The net structure now has shade triangles for the park's lawn and lights running up the sides. The lights can be programmed to shine different colors and in sequence with music during concerts and events.

Although the area looks brand new, the net structure and administration building are still original from Expo '74. Both have been refurbished and upgraded to meet the standards of the new area.

