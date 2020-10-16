Spokane businesses band together to keep the music playing

Spokane businesses have worked to keep local musical performances going.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane businesses have come together to help keep local music playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statewide COVID-19 relief program is working to raise $10 million to provide grants to small, independent music venues in Washington state.

As Spokane music venue's told KREM photojournalist Dave Somers, the closure of these event spaces have hurt the surrounding businesses as well.

"If we want our independent music venues to still be here, and we do, then they need our financial support," said Ginger Ewing of Terrain.

"The venues create traffic, and neighborhood businesses appreciate that and they benefit from it," said Karli Ingersoll of the Lucky You Lounge.