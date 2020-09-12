Spokane is the seventh gloomiest city in the U.S. - but it's still great!

Spokane has 191 cloudy days a year, according to Move.org. But that doesn't mean it isn't a great place to live! Here's why.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is one of the gloomiest cities in the United States, according to data compiled by Move.org.

Move.org is a website that connects people with resources they might need to move. The website decided the ranking based off of annual cloud cover data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Lilac City ranks seventh out of the top ten cities with the most overcast days a year, just under Seattle at number six.

Spokane sees 191 cloudy days a year out of 365. However, Spokane is still getting more days with sun than Seattle is. The Emerald City averages 201 overcast days out of the year. Anchorage, Alaska tops out the list with 239 cloudy days on average.

However, just because Spokane is overcast, doesn't mean it isn't a great place to live! Here are five reasons why we love to call Spokane home.

1. Spokane is beautiful!

Spokane has amazing sights as far as the eye can see! From Manito park to the banks of the Spokane river, there's plenty of natural and man-made beauty for every type of person.

2. Spokane is up and coming!

According to a Redfin report, Spokane is one four areas around the country primed to grow over the next ten years. Land is cheaper in Spokane than a lot of other places around the country, making building a home relatively inexpensive. The Spokane Planner also lists that commercial space goes for around $23 a square foot, making it the perfect place to start a business.

3. Spokane has colleges galore.

Whitworth and Gonzaga call Spokane home. The University of Washington and Washington State University also have campuses in the city limits. In a regular year, thousands of students would flock to The Lilac City to gain an education.

4. Spokane is close by amazing outdoor recreation!

Spokane is just a quick drive away from Lake Coeur d'Alene, and there are several ski resorts a little over an hour's drive away. Spokane residents get the perks of a big city, with world class outdoor recreation just a car ride away!

5. Spokane is one of the best places to live!

Last year Livability.com ranked Spokane as number 41 out of a list of the 100 best places to live in the United States.