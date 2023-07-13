Spokane Indians Mascot Ribby the Redband Trout is now an officiant

The Spokane Indians mascot is now an ordained minister and can be booked to do weddings in Spokane.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Indians Mascot Ribby the Redband Trout can join two people in matrimony as a new officiant.

The Spokane Indians mascot is now an ordained minister and can be booked to do weddings in Spokane.

People aren't quite sure how Ribby can give the vows because he can't talk and only does the Ribby shake. So, if you book him, text KREM 2 at (509) 448-2000 and tell us how it plays out!

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.