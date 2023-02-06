x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Inland Northbest

North Idaho organizations to host art show for special needs adults

Two North Idaho groups are helping bring adults with special needs a stage to showcase their talents.

More Videos

SPOKANE, Wash. — Highroad Human Services in North Idaho has been helping people with special needs for over 20 years.

One of the organization's specialties is helping adults with special needs create opportunities for themselves and a build the life they desire. 

One client, Joan, has created opportunities for herself by painting her own art and having art shows through Renewed Horizons in Hayden, Idaho. 

The art show is Friday, June 9th at Renewed Horizons in Hayden from 2-6 p.m.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out