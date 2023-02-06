North Idaho organizations to host art show for special needs adults

Two North Idaho groups are helping bring adults with special needs a stage to showcase their talents.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Highroad Human Services in North Idaho has been helping people with special needs for over 20 years.

One of the organization's specialties is helping adults with special needs create opportunities for themselves and a build the life they desire.

One client, Joan, has created opportunities for herself by painting her own art and having art shows through Renewed Horizons in Hayden, Idaho.

The art show is Friday, June 9th at Renewed Horizons in Hayden from 2-6 p.m.

