KELLOGG, Idaho — Expert trails of the Silver Mountain Bike Park will open for the season on Saturday, May 25 – just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The gondola up to the park opens at 9:30 a.m., with the last ride up at 5 pm. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

The bike park will be open on weekends only until June 21 when it opens for everyday operations.

Silver Mountain said cooler temperatures have slowed snowmelt on the mountain. This means some trails on the upper mountain will not melted out enough to open.

The good news: the entire Lower Mountain will be open come Saturday.

Silver Mountain said the resort will not have any beginner-friendly options for the bike park’s opening weekend, but they hope to open Crescent, Payday, Cool Neatness and Chair 3 on either the weekend of June 1 or June 8.

Hot Mess, Frankenbeans and Snakepit will also open either of those weekends depending on snowmelt.

The resort also reminded people to stay off closed trails. When snow is melting, the trails are especially vulnerable to damage.

More information about the bike park is available on Silver Mountain's website.

Another Idaho biking attraction is also opening in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Route of the Hiawatha Mountain Bicycle Trail at Lookout Pass is open on Friday, May 24.

The 15-mile rail-to-trail mountain bike and hiking trail utilizes the Milwaukee Railroad between the old town site of Taft, Mont., and the North Fork of the St. Joe River near Avery, Idaho.

The Hiawatha includes 10 tunnels and seven trestles as high as 230 ft. The most noteworthy aspect of the trail is the St. Paul Pass Tunnel that stretches 1.66 miles and burrows under the Bitterroot Mountains.

