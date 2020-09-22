Seattle restauranteur Ethan Stowell to open restaurant in downtown Spokane

Improvements are underway and the restaurant is expected to open in the winter of 2020 or 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A well-known Seattle restauranteur is bringing his vision to downtown Spokane.

Ethan Stowell Restaurants will serve as the anchor tenant on the first floor of The OCH building located at 221 N. Wall St, according to a release from development company NAI Black. The company will occupy 5,000 square feet to open a Tavolata Restaurant.

There are two Tavolata locations in the Seattle area. Improvements are underway for the Spokane restaurant and it is expected to open in the winter of 2020 or 2021.

“We are very excited to announce the first Ethan Stowell Restaurant in Spokane. I am a huge Tavolota fan and think it fits perfectly with our vision for the repositioned OCH and will really compliment the exciting culinary scene in Spokane," said Jason Kettrick, who serves as managing member of Wall Street, LLC.

Wall Street, LLC operates The OCH building.

In a prepared statement, Stowell said he has been impressed by "Spokane's beauty and vibrant culinary scene."

“When the opportunity arose for us to cross the mountains and create a restaurant in such an amazing place, we jumped at it," he said. "We could not be more excited to connect with the local community and welcome our new neighbors into the ESR family.”

John Jeffreys with NAI Black said The OCH building is seeing an increase in lease activity now that it has been fully renovated and updated.

The building is in the process of a multi-year total overhaul of the historic 110,220-square-foot former Old City Hall Building. The six-story building consists of ground floor retail, skywalk access and office space.