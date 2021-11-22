Want $100 in gift cards to local businesses? Search for wallets in the Spokane area

Numerica Credit Union is dropping almost 300 wallets containing $30,000 in gift cards in and around Spokane on Small Business Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With Small Business Saturday in full swing, local businesses need help now more than ever. That's why Numerica Credit Union is dropping 300 wallets filled with $30,000 in gift cards while people are out shopping on Nov. 27.

Each wallet will contain four $25 gift cards from local businesses in North Idaho, Eastern Washington, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley. Dozens of wallets will be distributed in each market, Numerica said in a press release.

“Working with Numerica Credit Union is like having a partner,” Josh Wade and Katie Holmes, owners of BARK, A Rescue Pub, said in a joint statement. “Numerica worked alongside us while we navigated the challenges of the pandemic and helped us with the capital to grow and thrive. We love having a local friend in our corner and are excited to serve the lucky winners who find BARK’s gift cards during Small Business Saturday’s wallet drop.”

“We wanted to give back in a way that benefits small businesses and inspires people to shop local,” Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact said. “This was so successful last year, we purchased 1,200 $25 gift cards to support even more businesses this year. Wallets will include gift cards from locally owned boutiques, restaurants and other small businesses who are the heart of our communities.”

Spokane's support of small businesses won't stop after Thanksgiving weekend either. Mayor Nadine Woodward made a proclamation that every Saturday until Dec. 18 will be Small Business Saturday in the Lilac City.