Salvation Army of Spokane hosting food drive, needs volunteers

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is asking for the community's help. Too much food doesn't seem like it should be an issue, but the charity is seeking both those in need and volunteers.

"We have been blessed with a ton of food," Development and communications director Brian Pickering said. "And there's a certain shelf life."

Pickering said the non-profit needs help feeding local families.

"A family, depending on the size of the family, is going to receive 500 or more pounds of food, non perishable and perishable," he added. "We need to get those in the hands of our vulnerable neighbors, those who really need the food."

From April 19-23, those in need can visit the Salvation Army food bank at 222 E Indiana Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to grocery shop.

Anyone can walk around their facility and pick the items they want to bring home - ranging from fresh produce to cans that will last months.

"That's the nice thing about it, whatever they choose, they're going to eat," he said. "Nothing's going to go to waste."

With such an increased supply of food thanks to donations from the community and Second Harvest, Pickering said additional volunteers are needed to help distribute all of the food.

Volunteers would be working three to four hour shifts, helping the families as they go through the grocery store and helping them carry their boxes out.