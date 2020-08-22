Riverfront Park makes National Geographic list of America's most beautiful urban parks

National Geographic said the park is a local favorite, “in part for its whimsical attractions.”

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane made National Geographic’s list of America’s most beautiful urban parks.

National Geographic said the park is a local favorite, “in part for its whimsical attractions.” The magazine lists the garbage eating goat, the Big Red Wagon and the newest addition to the park, the pavilion lights.

Other parks featured in the article include Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado, New Orleans City Park and Julia Davis Park in Boise.

Riverfront Park was created at the conclusion of the 1974 World’s Fair. It sits along the Spokane River and is 100-acres. The park has recently been renovated. The city has added a skating rink and refurbished the Looff Carrousel.

The park is undergoing a new phase of construction that will add more activity areas to the north side of the park.

A one-acre Ice Age-themed playground will bring a splash pad, climbing tower and tube slides to the area, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.

An 8,000-square-foot skate park will be adjacent to the playground. A 10,000-square-foot basketball court with six hoops will sit near the skate park.

On the southeast corner of the park, across from the Washington Water Power Building, will be a smaller playground with interactive games for children and adults, along with an additional restroom, Jones said.

The projects total about $10 million and were funded by private donors and a grant from the Washington State Conservation Fund, Jones said.