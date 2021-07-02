'We are maxed out': Spokane Valley restaurant preps super order for Super Bowl

Avid Chiefs fan, TT's Brewery and BBQ in Spokane Valley is preparing meals for 600 people for Super Bowl Sunday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Kansas City themed restaurant and bar sits in Spokane Valley, perfect timing for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl may as well be a holiday in the United States, as it is typically the most watched television broadcast in the country, according to studies done by Neilson.

While sports fans are prepping for kickoff, BBQ restaurants say they are prepping for their biggest day of the year.

"I've been a Chiefs fan since I was probably in middle school," TT's Brewery and BBQ co-owner Travis Thosath said. "Christian Okoye grabbed me and I've been a die hard ever since."

Thosath got lucky — twice. Not only is his football team going to the Super Bowl, but his restaurant sold out every meal for game day weekend.

"We did a brisket and cheesteak pack and then we have our ribs and wings combo pack going out for tomorrow," he added.

The restaurant had to cap their orders off at 75 total, feeding around 600 people.

"We are maxed out," he said. "Our smokers are at capacity."

The pandemic has been tough on the hospitality industry, with limitations and guidelines on in-door dining causing decreases in sales.

"This weekend has been different this year because we're not open Sundays because we are controlling costs," he said. "This Super Bowl is kinda a Sunday only thing this year."

Not wanting to lay off staff, TTs decided no more Sunday dining. They were able to stay open due to their loyal customers, so being open this particular Sunday is a way to give thanks.

"I love it, it is very humbling sometimes," he added. "When people come in, especially people from other regions in the country, and they say we go toe-to-toe with Texas barbecue or wherever they're from, it's fun."

Although Thosath is more excited than any of his other coworkers about the game, everyone is thrilled to have sold out their meal packs.

"We are ready for better times," he said.

Now the better times are right around the corner, with a new year, new vaccine and new sold out business.