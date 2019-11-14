POST FALLS, Idaho — When a Post Falls mom found a way to turn her kid’s food allergies into a business, a local company was born.

Baking gluten, egg and dairy-free bread may seem like a daunting task but Snacktivist founder Joni Kindwall-Moore accepts the challenge.

“I am very passionate about how our food impacts our health long-term,” she said.

As a longtime ICU nurse at Kootenai Health, she combined her knowledge of science and agriculture.

She started creating her own bread and dessert dry mixes because of her family's strict dietary restrictions. When co-workers started asking for her mixes, Snacktivist was brought to life. It quickly turned into something much bigger than she expected.

“There is a lot of focus on health food these days but not a lot about how food impacts our climate,” Kindwall-Moore said.

She wants to make eating a weapon against climate change by using sustainable ancient grains grown locally in Idaho and Washington.

“How can we make the world better by rethinking about the problem in a new way? That's why we aren’t just a little baking company but trying to make a global shift," she said.

A big focus of hers in 2020 is baking and creating mixes with quinoa grown in Idaho.

“These are quinoa flake chocolate chip cookies. Scientists here is Washington and Idaho are looking at quinoas that are more heat tolerant so they can grow in Eastern Washington," she said. "I feel this desperate need to redefine a sustainable category that could feed a whole population and give them well-rounded health.”

As a female entrepreneur, nurse and mother, this process wasn’t easy but didn’t slow Kindwall-Moore down.

“It’s a bigger challenge than we ever set out to do,” she said. “Because we want to really change an entire industry we think ourselves as problem solvers first and food manufacturers second. We hope to grow into a global brand making a global footprint.”

Pancake, brownie, flatbread and falafel mixes from Snacktivist are available on Amazon and local retailers in the area.

RELATED: Poor diets killing more people than tobacco, high blood pressure, UW study says

RELATED: Eating eggs daily increases risk of heart disease, early death: study

RELATED: Eating disorder stems from obsession with healthy living, Spokane specialist says