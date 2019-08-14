SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever wanted to take a selfie with a 27-foot hot dog? That is exactly the opportunity Oscar Mayer is promising you in Spokane this weekend.

The company’s iconic Wienermobile is stopping at four local supermarkets on Friday and Saturday.

Super 1 Foods at 830 E 29th Ave. Spokane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday

Rosauers at 2610 E 29th Ave. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

Rosauers at 1724 W Francis Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday

Rosauers at 9414 N. Division St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

In January, Oscar Mayer announced it was hiring Wienermobile drivers, also known as “Hotdoggers,” for a one-year position that began in June.

Created in 1936 by Carl Mayer, the Wienermobile has become a staple for the Oscar Mayer brand. Six of the hot dog vehicles are traveling around the country right now.

Some lucky fans even stayed overnight in the Wienermobile through Airbnb this year. Amenities included a mini fridge stocked hit dogs, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home and a custom Wienermobile art piece, among others.

RELATED: Oscar Mayer in search of next Wienermobile driver

RELATED: Twilight fans can book a stay in Bella Swan's house