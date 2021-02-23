One Tree Cider House competes to be named best in the nation

The Spokane-based cidery is currently in fifth place amongst in USA Today's 10Best contest for 'Best Cidery.'

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane favorite made USA Today's list of top cideries in the publication's Reader's Choice 2021 awards. The publication is now asking its audience to vote for the best cidery in the country.

One Tree Cider House, well known for its lemon basil cider, is currently ranked fifth in the contest. Cider fans can vote in the poll once a day until 9 a.m. on March 16. The winners will be announced on March 26. Voting is live on USA Today's website now.

In the publication's 10Best contests, travel experts select the top 20 nominees in a variety of categories involving food, gear, travel destinations and more. Then, USA Today asks its audience to vote on them.

Other contests in this year's awards include best beer label, best small town beer scene, best beer city, and best new brewery.

One Tree opened their downtown Spokane Location in 2011. Since then, they have offered a variety of ciders including their own to visitors. Their cider house is currently open to 25% capacity under Phase 2 reopening guidelines. Their ciders can also be found in stores in Spokane.

Here is the list of competing cideries: