HAUSER, Idaho — Special needs dogs from a nonprofit in North Idaho are set to make their TV debut this weekend.

Double J Dog Ranch, a Hauser, Idaho, nonprofit offering re-homing or sanctuary for special needs dogs, announced that Filbert and Daphne will take the field in the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XVI. It is set to air on Feb. 2 at noon.

Filbert is deaf and Daphne has megaesophagus.

Viewers can also catch the dogs in action during the pregame show, which begins at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.

The two dogs will join a total of 96 pups from shelters across the United States who are hoping to take home the “Lombarky” Trophy.

Double J said in a Facebook post that the Puppy Bowl also came to visit the ranch in the fall and filmed a piece called “Pup Close and Personal” that will air during the Super Bowl.

“What an honor to have the opportunity to showcase our program and special needs dogs nationwide!!” Double J wrote on Facebook.

Embers by the Lake will host a special party beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday where it will donate $5 to the ranch for every pizza sold. There will also be a table of raffle and silent auction items for purchase, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the ranch.

Lulu, a deaf Australian Shepherd from Double J, participated in this year’s Dog Bowl III, which airs on Animal Planet at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. The game is for older dogs looking for homes, Double J wrote on Facebook.

Last year, a blind, deaf dog trained at Double J Dog Ranch and adopted by a Spokane Valley family won the Puppy Bowl MVP award.

RELATED: Blind, deaf Spokane Valley dog wins Puppy Bowl MVP

Bumble Bee was the first special needs dog to receive the honor.

RELATED: Blind and deaf dog from Spokane Valley gains more internet fame