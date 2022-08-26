Husky found after stolen No-Li truck crash finds fur-ever home

Shelli and Rick Justus say they were looking for a companion for their current husky, Remy, and fell in love when they met the rescued one, who is now named Kai.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family.

No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that his big beer box truck had been stolen on Aug. 19. He rushed to the brewery to find the thief had stolen some equipment in addition to the truck.

The thief drove through fields in the box truck and attempted to jump a ditch, ultimately crashing the car. The truck had barely any damage done and it's believed the suspect was not hurt in the crash. The suspect was not caught at the time, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a husky in the field the truck crashed in. The dog was malnourished and looked like it had been lost for a while.

"We all believe at the brewery that this dog had a purpose, and this dog was found because this person or people broke into our brewery, stole the truck, landed in this field where this dog was hiding out," Bryant said. "It would not have been found, it had been there a while if this wouldn't have happened, so we're looking for that silver lining."

The husky was brought to SCRAPS in Spokane for treatment, where he stayed in the hopes of getting adopted.

About a week after he was found by police, he was found again by his forever family, Shelli and Rick Justus.

"My heart is full for the way that it turned out," Shelli Justus said. "I apologize to No-Li for their truck being stolen and damaged, but I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow."

The family told KREM 2 they were looking for a companion for their current husky, Remy, and fell in love when they met the rescued one, who is now named Kai.

