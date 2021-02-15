No-Li Brewhouse will give you a free shovel if you agree to pay it forward

No-Li is giving away hundreds of free snow shovels to anyone who promises to pay it forward by shoveling a driveway for a neighbor or a friend.

SPOKANE, Wash — No-Li Brewhouse is encouraging all of Spokane to help out their neighbors this snow day.

On Monday from noon to 6 p.m., No-Li is giving away hundreds of free snow shovels to anyone who promises to pay it forward by shoveling a driveway for a neighbor or a friend.

Winter weather moved into the region on Valentine's Day, bringing light snowfall with it followed by heavier snowfall on Monday. Some locations in the Inland Northwest are expected to pick up more than six inches by the time the storm comes to an end. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the Inland Northwest through Monday.

No-Li did something similar back in 2020. On Jan. 17, 2020, No-Li gave away just 50 shovels and asked people to post pictures and videos of themselves paying it forward. People who shared photos and videos could get a free full-sized No-Li pennant.