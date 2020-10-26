Montesano couple donates trailer to family who lost their home in Washington wildfires

The trailer was given to a family of three who lost their house and both cars to the Washington wildfires in September.

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. — A Montesano couple donated their trailer to a family who lost their home and both cars to the Washington wildfires this September, according to a post on the Okandogs Facebook page.

John and Janet Workman heard about how many families were left homeless after their houses burned to the ground this fall and decided they wanted to help, the post reads.

The couple contacted the Okandogs page and asked them to find a family in need that would put their trailer to good use.

Okandogs located a family that completely lost their home to the wildfires in central Washington, and was staying with a neighbor who would be moving out of state. By the weekend, they would have no place to live.

The Workmans drove from their home on the Olympic Peninsula all the way to Bridgeport on Saturday so the family wouldn't have to go without a home, the post reads.

The couple set up the trailer to include heat, water and electricity. The family the Workmans donated the trailer to will receive the title to the trailer this week, according to Okandogs.

Okandogs is an organization that has been helping to rehome dogs in Okanogan county since 2014. In the aftermath of the wildfires, the group also helped farmers get enough feed for their cattle after grazing areas were burned.