SPOKANE, Wash. — MiFlavour is opening a café in their building on Sprague Avenue in Spokane.

The grand opening is on Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature the bakery’s new pastries. They will also give customers a 20% discount all day.

The café is attached to the company’s industrial-sized kitchen, which opened in January 2019. But MiFlavour has been open for several years in other locations.

Co-owners Ella and Max Piskun said they are excited about having a space where customers can relax and enjoy their French-style pastries.

The bakery is known for their macarons but sells several other pastries. Starting Friday MiFlavour will start selling croissants as well.

MiFlavour is also known for its ice cream macarons and tarts.

The Piskuns said they are expecting a large turnout for the grand opening, so they have been preparing all week by baking extra pastries.

The new MiFlavour cafe is located at 3403 E Sprague Ave.

