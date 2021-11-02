Bigfoot Festival coming to Metaline Falls in June 2021

Get two days of Bigfoot-filled presentations on the latest research in finding the beast!

METALINE FALLS, Wash. — A Washingtonian’s dream is coming this summer.

The town of Metaline Falls will host their First Annual Bigfoot Festival June 19 through June 20, 2021. The town-wide event will feature scientists, field research experts, authors, TV personalities, and special guests, according to a press release from the town. There will be eight presenters with information about BigFoot, according to a press release from the organizers.

If you’ve never heard of Metaline Falls, the town, with a population of 208, is the northern most town of the Pend Oreille River region. It’s only about 10 miles south of Canada. The drive from Spokane would be two hours of beautiful forest outside your window.

An independent theater in town NuVu will also put on a two-day film festival featuring two world premieres. The theater seats 200 people, almost as many seats as townspeople.

The event organizers will work with the Tri-County Health District to make sure the event is safe and follows health guidelines, according to the release.

There are only 150 tickets available for the festival. VIP tickets will allow festivalgoers to meet and dine with the various presenters. There are only 60 of the VIP tickets that cost $140.00 each. There are 90 general admission tickets for the event. Those tickets go for $40.00 for the two-day festival.

Tickets and more information can be found on their website or interested parties can call 1-844-767-8287.