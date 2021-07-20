Manito Park Japanese Garden in Spokane reopens after renovations

The Manito Park gates open daily at 10 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After more than a year of being shut down, the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden in Manito Park is opening back up to the public.

COVID-19 protocols shut down the park in early 2020 and renovations extended the closure shortly after that.

“We really needed to focus our areas on our core services in the parks department,” said Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.

This is a place that embodies peace, relaxation and tranquility. The pond inside got a facelift, but that was for a water conservation project that will save 16 to 18 million gallons of water annually.

There are new pond pumps, plumbing, mechanical and electrical equipment. On top of that, new filters have been added along with recirculating jets and water meters specific to the pond for more accurate water tracking that’ll help keep the water clean.

“And it’s right in our backyard!" Jones said. “I mean, I think that’s what’s so special about not only Manito park but just Parks and Recreation in general in Spokane.”

The Koi fish that were in the pond were returned and they’ve even added some younger ones. The Koi can live up to 35 years old if not a bit longer.

The garden opens up at 10 a.m. on weekdays and closes 30 minutes before sunset. On weekends, it will open at 8 a.m.