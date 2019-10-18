POST FALLS, Idaho — A Hayden family wants to thank the stranger who paid for their family's meal last night in Post Falls.

Sacia Holte said they went to Golden Dragon after her daughter's soccer game. On their way in, they bumped into a man.

Little did they know he would be picking up his dinner, and leaving behind a little more faith in humanity.



"He said he was a grandpa and told us he missed his grand kids," Holte said. "He was talking to my kids and he handed my daughter a handful of quarters to use if she ate all of her dinner for the candy machine."

She said he was a genuinely sweet man. They even considered inviting him to join their family for dinner.



After Holte's family was seated, he went over and said goodbye.

Their server, Michelle Roush, rushed to get their order because the man told her he wanted to pay for their dinner.



"He didn't want any recognition," Roush said. "He just said he had a great day and he said they were a good family, they were happy and the girls were so excited to be here. So he wanted to pay it forward."

Holte said her whole family suddenly got teary eyed. She ran outside to thank him, but he was already gone.

"It was really awesome to teach my daughter what pay it forward means and what you can do," Holte said.

That night, she posted this photo and the story of who bought their dinner. She hopes the power of social media will help her family find this man so they can say a simple thank you for a simple act of kindness.

"It was a huge gesture and it was a good reminder there are so many good people out there," Holte said.

RELATED: Post Falls police led on chase by man on moped

RELATED: After Stage IV cancer battle, Post Falls welder turns scrap metal into art

RELATED: Watch: Post Falls dentist channels Vanilla Ice in sleep apnea rap video

Note: The below video is a report on a Post Falls dentist using rap to touch on the importance of treating sleep apnea.