Goodwill Industires of the Inland Northwest receives $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest received a $10 million donation from Mackenzie Scott, according to a press release from the organization.

The gift is the largest single donation in in the non-profit's 81 year history, the release reads.

Mackenzie Scott, a philanthropist and novelist as well as Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, has donated $4.2 billion to charity in 2020 alone.

Goodwill received notice in mid-November that an anonymous donor was interested in making a large gift, the release said. Thanksgiving week, Goodwill of the Inland Northwest learned who the donor was.

"We were stunned and humbled at the same time," said President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest Clark Brekke.

The donation came as a surprise to Goodwill, and they haven't decided how they will use the money yet, according to the organization.

“We are committed to investing the entire gift to help people in our communities experience dignity and independence,” said Brekke.