Looff Carrousel riders can now test their accuracy with a new ring toss feature

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park guests might soon see a new twist to the Looff Carrousel: a new ring toss feature.

The ring toss rewards carrousel riders with the most accurate throwing skills, using a motion sensor that activates colorful lights and a bell when a ring hits the motion sensor in the center of the target.

The new ring toss debuted at Riverfront Park on Friday. Kids like Xanaia Dahlstrom rode the carrousel on the first day.

"I got to get a ring from a shooter thingy right over there and then toss it at the garbage goat," Dahlstrom said.

The new interactive carrousel ring toss was designed and donated by local software development and technology consulting firm IntelliTect. One software developer from IntelliTect was the mastermind behind the new ring toss.

"I came to carrousel with my cousins last summer and noticed the ring target was a little different then when I grew up," said Austen Frostad, an Intellitect engineer.

On a visit to the Looff Carrousel, Frostad noticed that the carrousel’s ring toss lacked feedback for champion riders who successfully landed their ring on the target.

This gave Frostad the idea to assemble a team of software engineers to reimagine the ring toss.

After speaking with Riverfront Park and receiving approval to begin work on a successful feedback solution, Frostad stepped in as the project lead designer, crafted a team of expert developers, and quickly created a prototype.

"It's really rewarding. We came just to make sure it was working the other day and there was this little girl and her mom and she was so excited every time she scored, "Frostad said.

The carrousel is open every Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

