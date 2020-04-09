7 things to do around Spokane over Labor Day weekend

A visit to Green Bluff or a day spent at Riverfront Park are among your options for soaking up the sun and enjoying time with loved ones this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first weekend of September is upon us and that means many of you have a long weekend in observance of Labor Day.

During a typical year, this weekend would be full of parties and BBQs. But that's not the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Bob Lutz, who serves as health officer for Spokane County, is encouraging people to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

"The only way that we can move forward is if people do the work consistently and not say, 'Oh it's a holiday, we don't have to do it today. We'll go back to it tomorrow,'" Lutz said. "Every day counts."

In a Facebook post, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward encouraged people to support local businesses and wear masks.

"We MUST get to Phase 3 soon to prevent any more businesses from closing and get more people back to work," Woodward wrote.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of ways for you and your loved ones to enjoy the warm weather and do something fun this weekend while practicing social distancing.

Golfing at city courses

The City of Spokane's four golf courses will be open throughout the Labor Day weekend. You can book your tee time online.

Gondola ride

Riverfront Park’s Numerica SkyRide will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for families only.

Spokane County residents will receive 50% off admission for their gondola ride when they mention “Locals’ Only” at the cashier stand.

The Sky Ribbon Café will also be open on Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pavilion Light Show

The Pavilion at Riverfront Park offers a free light show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show begins at sunset and runs through 10 p.m.

Take a trip to Green Bluff

Time is running out to get your favorite summer fruit. If you're in the mood to do some baking or canning this weekend, head on over to Green Bluff.

KREM reporter Amanda Roley recommended several places in the area to pick up produce.

Sunset Orchard on Green Bluff is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Beck's Harvest House is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but will be closed for Labor Day on Monday. U-pick peaches, Bartlett pears and Honeycrisp apples are available there beginning Friday.

Food trucks will be stationed at Big Barn Brewing Co. over the weekend.

Hiking at Washington state parks

State parks are open in Washington state.

The following is a list of state parks in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.

State lands are also open for fishing and hunting, along with city and county parks. .

Take a scenic drive

If you aren't up for a hike, hop in the car instead!

Visit Spokane compiled a list of five scenic drives that you can take in the county, including Palouse to Oakesdale and Spokane Valley to Green Bluff.

Mica Moon in Liberty Lake

Mica Moon Zip Tours and Aerial Park in Liberty Lake is offering tours on Saturday and Monday.

Tours range from $49 to $139. Book in advance on the Mica Moon website to make sure you get a spot.