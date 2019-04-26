SPOKANE, Wash. — Dominic Arizona Bonuccelli has traveled to dozens of countries as the lead photographer for Rick Steves’ Europe and the Lonely Planet travel guides.

Bonuccelli grew up in the Spokane area and attended Gonzaga Prep. He now calls Tucson, Arizona home, but makes many trips back to the Inland Northwest.

KREM 2 features one of Bonuccelli's favorite photos each week. This week, Bonuccelli shared an image of the Cave of Hercules in Morocco, that he shot for Rick Steves' Europe.

"The Cave of Hercules is a spectacular rock formation on the coast of Morocco not far from Tangier," Bonuccelli said. "I had crossed from Spain on the ferry earlier that day, and was still slightly discombobulated after an hour stuck at the border. My two Canon cameras looked a little too high-end, and the customs guards wanted to know if I was going to be working as an journalist making anti-government stories. Once I finally assured everyone I was only interested in the people and the landscapes, cooler heads prevailed. When shooting silhouettes, you have to compensate and under-expose: the camera will always try to make your photo a medium grey brightness, so shots like this can get overexposed. In order to recapture the rich black tones, set your exposure compensation to -1 or 2."

