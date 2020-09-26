'We felt the responsibility': King County group donates $4K to Malden fire relief

The group came to Malden representing their immigrant community in Western Washington and as members of the non-profit Pacifica Foundation.

MALDEN, Wash. — The generosity coming into Malden for fire relief efforts seem endless.

On Friday, three men from King County made the five-hour trip to Malden to hand deliver $4,000 for recovery efforts.

"When we heard the news about the Malden town, where 80 percent of homes were destroyed, we felt the responsibility that we need to do something because we live in Washington," Necmettin Eskici said. "We feel that our neighbors need our help."

The group came to Malden representing their immigrant community in Western Washington and as members of the non-profit Pacifica Foundation.

"I saw the flames in the media, but when I came here, I saw it was much more than that," Eskici said. "We are not done yet. We want to come back again and do more where we can."

Malden and Pine City families still in need of assistance can visit the multi-agency resource center located behind the temporary city hall in Malden.

Booths will be set up again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resources include:

Red Cross

WA Department of Licensing

Whitman County Public Works

Rural Resources

Salvation Army

DSHS Mobile Unit

United Way