Izzy's Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d'Alene ranked #43 on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat

Izzy's Comfort Kitchen opened in 2020 with the goal of providing North Idaho with southern- influenced comfort dishes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene restaurant was ranked #43 in the country on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat.

Izzy's Comfort Kitchen opened in 2020 with the goal of providing North Idaho southern-influenced comfort dishes.

Fans of the popular spot stop in and stay for entrees like fried chicken, pot roast and shrimp and grits. Other popular dishes are Izzy's Apple Whiskey Chicken Sandwich and Fried Green Tomatoes, according to Yelp.

"Homey and elegant atmosphere with a warm, inviting staff. Feels like you’re entering your grandma’s kitchen, truly," one yelp reviewer named Kevin said.

"So many interesting flavors that pleasantly made sense together! You can tell everything down to the bread and sauces are made in-house with love," said Kevin.

The hot spot is also popular amongst gluten free diners. Their menu is 95% gluten free and they were named Best Gluten Free Restaurant in 2022 from the Inlander's Best of Readers Poll.

Throughout the last ten years Yelp's list has spotlighted 775 restaurants across nearly 375 cities across the U.S.

California landed the most spots on the 2023 list with 28 restaurants showcased throughout the Top 100.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.