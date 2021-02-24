Inland northwest vending machines celebrate local Black artists, creators

Vintage Vending offers specialized machines with local treasures from Spokane vendors and artists.

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Jillisa Winkler first learned about an opportunity to take on a unique, "creative vending" business last August, she jumped on it instantly.

"I kind of liked the idea behind it, that you could just put so many different little things in there," Winkler said. "But I had no experience with running a vending machine."

Vintage Vending offers a specialized, personalized approach to your traditional vending machine, featuring art, socks, pins, crafts, patches, and plenty of other small, local treasures.

"It's kind of inspired by some of the vending machines around the world that have very different things in them, sometimes its food or headphones or electronics," Winkler said. 'We've all seen those kinds of machines at the airport, but it's fun to bring it local and have local artists and smaller businesses be able to sell their stuff in a creative way."

But Winkler is already excited to see the business grow even more.

As a co-owner of Blissful Balms and Bath- another local small business in Spokane- Winkler said she's looking forward to using her business as a platform to keep connected with the community.

With her four vending machines, two in Spokane and two in Coeur d'Alene, Winkler said she wants to continue expanding her featured items to celebrate local Black artists and creators.

Plus, she wants as many machines as possible.

"I want one everywhere!" laughed Winkler. "Get them all over town! I think they're really fun. I like to keep the machines filled with a variety of things and a variety of prices, so it can be fun for everyone. If you only have a dollar, I still want you to be able to find something in there."