SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Idaho woman’s attic is home to the world’s second largest nutcracker collection.

CJ Davis has about 3,500 nutcrackers ranging from traditional nutcrackers to life-sized statues and mantle pieces.

“They like to be seen…everybody loves nutcracker,” Davis said.

The collection first began when her father purchased a nutcracker on a road trip when she was six years old.

When her father passed away in 1989, she inherited the collection.

“He asked me to keep the collection going,” she said.

Since 2015, Davis has grown her collection by 500 nutcrackers.

She said most people think that they crack nuts in the front, but the nut is placed in the back.

Davis spoke to KREM in 2015 where she said she plans to donate her collection to a nutcracker museum in Leavenworth, Washington when the time is right.

“They tatter, they talk to you, I can be up here dusting and I can hear them carry on conversations,” Davis said.

