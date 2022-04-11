'Holy Schnikees' becomes iconic quote for Bonners Ferry High School

Bonners Ferry High School football coach Travis Hinthorn turned a funny moment during a high school football game into much more.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Bonners Ferry High School football coach Travis Hinthorn is quick to correct his players on their drives, but he's even quicker to make sure the things he says are TV appropriate.

Hinthorn's quick thinking during a KREM 2 Coached Up segment has since become a revolving joke with his team and the entire community. His use of the phrase "Holy Schnikees" is not the design of a T-shirt worn by moms, players, coaches and more.

