Spokane senior softball group returns from national championship in Las Vegas

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pitch, a hit, and runners running to home are some of the things you might see on Tuesday mornings at Franklin Park.

They like to call themselves a league of their own.

The 65-year old and older league meets at Franklin Park to play softball every single week.

Some of them have gone on to play national championships in cities like Las Vegas and Sacramento. David Smith and two of his friends started the 65-year old and older league five years ago.



"We just have a lot of fun, we switch up teams halfway through, we start a new season," Smith said. "So, we get to play with people, against people, we get to know each other. It's a wonderful league."



Some of the tournament players recently returned from a tournament in Las Vegas where they beat almost everyone they played.



"Fortunately, we finished in second place. We did really well and represented the city. Played other teams all across the country, that's more competitive,” said Joseph Horari, who has played in multiple tournaments.



One of the player's favorite rules is that teams are created through a draft to keep teams even. There is also a rule where the teams have to switch players at the middle of the season to keep the teams even.

Mark Reilly has played in Spokane for more than 50 years.

"It's just as much fun to play here as it is to go to tournament," Reilly said. "Some of the players who haven't played in several years and have come out to play so it's fun to see them progress. This is the most fun I’ve ever had."

The league has a younger requirement for women. They can be as young as 50 years old.



"This is my first time playing in this league. I haven't played for many years. It has been so wonderful because what I love about softball is the people you meet and the heart,” said Mary Maccarato, a first-time softball player. “The game is just a reason to get together. But I just love meeting people."



The league takes a break as the weather gets colder. But, they start back up again in April and play through October.

Tuesday marks the last week of the season, but many players are already excited to come back and play next spring.

